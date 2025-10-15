Corinthians Football Club’s combination team is to be sponsored by MAC Group for the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons.
As part of the partnership, the financial advisory and insurance company’s branding will feature on the team’s new home and away kits and on advertising boards at Corinthians home ground at Ballafletcher.
Tony Mepham, chairman of Corinthians, said: ‘We’re extremely grateful to MAC Group for their two-year sponsorship deal. Partnerships like this make a huge difference to our club, helping us provide the best possible facilities and opportunities for our players.
‘It’s fantastic to have the backing of a local business that genuinely cares about supporting sport and the wider community.’
Ed Walter, managing director of MAC Financial, added: ‘We’re delighted to support Corinthians AFC and their combination team over the next two seasons.
‘Grassroots football plays a vital role in our community - bringing people together, encouraging healthy lifestyles, supporting mental health and fostering teamwork and resilience.
‘At MAC Group, we’re proud to champion initiatives that reflect these values, and Corinthians AFC embodies them perfectly. We wish the team every success for the seasons ahead.’
The sponsorship agreement strengthens the company’s ongoing commitment and long-standing support for local sport and community initiatives, having sponsored the Isle of Man national swim team earlier this year.
