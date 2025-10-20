Peel came from two goals down to beat reigning Canada Life Women’s League champions Corinthians 3-2 at Ballafletcher on Sunday.
The match was determined by the elements, Holly Stephen netting a first-half brace for the hosts, but after the internal Peel had the wind on their backs and made it count.
Becky Corkish pulled a goal back, before Pippa Wallis levelled matters. Eleanor Gawne then scored the winners for the westerners.
Elsewhere, Rushen United secured their second win of the season, beating Malew 3-1 at Clagh Vane.
Rushen player-manager Donna Harrison gave her side the lead, before Shannon Primrose-Smith netted a second and Lucy Kerr a third. Rosabel Cardy grabbed a consolation for the hosts.
In the remaining match, Union Mills scored their first goals of the season by netting a trio against Onchan, however it was the Os who finished 8-3 winners.
Poppy Gerrard netted a six-goal haul, she was joined on the scoresheet for the Os by Courtney Goldsmith and Heidi Gadsby.
Kelly Watterson, Laura Kelly and Laura Graham found the target for Mills.
