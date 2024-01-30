It’s not often that a footballer that has been picked to go to a World Cup and played nearly 150 games in the Premier League turns out at the Bowl.
Saturday evening, however, should see former Tottenham and France defender Pascal Chimbonda grace the national stadium as the Skelmersdale United side he is currently player/manager of take on FC Isle of Man.
Chimbonda, who also played for Wigan Athletic, Blackburn and Sunderland among others during a nomadic career, took over at United in October and has recently decided to don his boots again with the West Lancashire side struggling at the foot of the North West Counties League Premier Division.
Chimbonda made his debut for the side in Tuesday evening’s 2-2 with Charnock Richard, the latter side equalising with a penalty in stoppage time.
The draw followed a 10-1 hammering away at promotion-chasing Bury after which the 44 year old full-back was forced to apologise to the club’s fans for his side’s performance.
Prior to that Skelmersdale’s form had seen an up turn with back-to-back victories over Squires Gate and Ramsbottom United.
Nevertheless, Chimbonda’s charges look likely to be relegated for the second season in succession as they currently trail second-bottom Burscough by eight points heading into the business end of the season.
The club’s cause was not helped when it was deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player against Burscough on Boxing Day.
Chimbonda also had to serve a three-match touchline ban in January after being sent off during his first match in charge against Barnoldwick Town.
Skelmersdale won the reverse fixture in August 2-0 prior to Chimbonda’s arrival and the mid-table Ravens will be keen to avoid a second loss this season at the hands of the same opposition.
Paul Jones’s hosts will also be looking to build on last weekend’s 1-0 win over Irlam. Kick off at the Bowl is 6pm.