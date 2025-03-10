The return of Dan Simpson proved to be one of few highlights for FC Isle of Man on a disappointing night at the Bowl on Saturday.
Visitors Squires Gate ran out 2-3 winners thanks to a brace from Jack Coop and one from James Boyd in their North West Counties Premier Division clash.
The Ravens started the game on the front foot, but it was the Blackpool side who took the lead in the 16th minute as Josh Edwards got down the left and crossed to Coop who picked his spot past Adam Killey.
The hosts levelled before the break as Tom Creer’s movement saw him pop up at the back post to score from close range and make it 1-1 at half-time.
Only one minute into the second half, Squires retook the lead as confusion at the back led to Jack McVey and Al Maitland colliding and knocking each other over, leaving Coop with the freedom of the Bowl to pick his spot and fire past Killey.
With the hosts struggling to create much, Paul Jones introduced Charlie Higgins and Simpson, the latter after over a year out injured.
Despite lifting the crowd, it was Squires who struck next to extend their lead. Killey produced a brilliant save from Coop but could do nothing as captain Boyd reacted quickest to fire into the bottom corner for 1-3.
On 81 minutes, Higgins did get on the end of a Simpson cross to score from close range and set up a tense finish, 2-3.
As the Ravens pushed for an equaliser, Simpson’s long throw was met with a header in the scramble at the back post but dropped behind for a goal-kick.
In the end the visitors, who started the day bottom, held out to pick up a deserved three points.
- FC Isle of Man next play at the earlier time of 3pm at the Bowl on Saturday for the visit of Pilkington before playing Prestwich Heys less than 24 hours later at 11am on Sunday morning.
SAM TURTON