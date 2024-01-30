After making his debut in Media Isle of Man’s Team of the Week as a midfielder last week, George Newton is back seven days later – but this time as a goalkeeper.
The Douglas Royal player shone against St John’s the previous weekend in the centre of the pitch, but was deployed much further back for the Whites during Saturday’s clash with Rushen United.
Newton caught the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel once again as he produced an impressive performance in between the sticks to earn his place in the hypothetical XI.
Slotting into a four-man defence in front of him are Marown’s Matthew McQuarrie, St George’s stalwart Sean Quaye, Laxey’s David Reynolds and Ayre United’s Luke Corlett.
The latter was the standout performer in the Tangerines defence as the northerners recovered from a half-time deficit to defeat Union Mills 7-3.
McQuarrie led by example for the Farmers with an impressive display at the back as Marown boosted their survival hopes with a draw against St John’s.
Quaye is an important part of the Geordies defence but also played a key role at the opposite end of the pitch last weekend as he headed in the winning goal against Braddan to secure a vital win, while fellow veteran Reynolds produced an eye-catching display for Laxey as he grabbed a goal during the Miners’ 2-1 victory at Corinthians.
Also impressing at Ballafletcher was Reynolds’ Laxey team-mate Adam Mealin who has been in superb form in recent weeks and played a key role in his side’s latest victory which moved the Miners up to third in the table.
Joining him in a three-man Team of the Week midfield are Rushen United’s Luca Moretta and Ayre United’s Cameron Torr.
The latter produced his best display of the campaign so far as he netted two goals which helped the Tangerines come from behind to beat Mills, while Moretta was the standout performer in the Spaniards’ midfield during their hard-fought draw with Royal.
The three players leading the line in the latest Team of the Week all found the back of the net last weekend, chipping in six goals between them.
Leading the way was Joe Bergquist who was the hat-trick hero for St Mary’s as his treble fired the Saints to an impressive 6-2 victory over fourth-placed Ramsey at the Bowl.
Also getting in on the act against the northerners at the national stadium was his team-mate Adam Adebiyi who was in fine fettle as he bagged a brace against the visitors.
Joining the Saints duo up top is Ayre United’s Johnny Shields whose red hot form since Christmas continued with a man of the match performance against Union Mills, grabbing a goal in the process.
Also impressing in Andreas was referee Rob Slinger who provided an excellent display with the whistle during the high-scoring affair between Ayre and Mills.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
George Newton (D Royal) App 2
Defence
Matty McQuarrie (Marown) App 1
Sean Quaye (St George’s) App 4
David Reynolds (Laxey) App 2
Luke Corlett (Ayre) App 1
Midfield
Luca Moretta (Rushen) App 1
Adam Mealin (Laxey) App 4
Cameron Torr (Ayre) App 1
Attack
Johnny Shields (Ayre) App 4
Joe Bergquist (St Mary’s) App 2
Adam Adebiyi (St Mary’s) App 2
Referee
Rob Slinger (Ayre Utd v U Mills)