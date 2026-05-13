The Isle of Man women’s national team will be in action again this Saturday (May 16) where they will enjoy the rare luxury of a home fixture at the Bowl.
An FC United of Manchester side who currently ply their trade in the North West Counties Premier League will provide the opposition for the weekend’s friendly in match that should prove to be one of the island’s toughest challenges to date.
The game follows on from Saturday’s hard-fought win over Preston North End, who will be promoted to the league which includes FC United next season.
For those regulars watchers of the island’s national teams, whether it’s men’s or women’s, last weekend proved to be typical ‘Manx performance’ where they started off slow, conceding the opening goal on two minutes and finished strongly, scoring two goals within the last 10 minutes.
Manager Wayne Lisy, who has named a 16-player squad for this weekend’s game, said about the forthcoming fixture: ‘We are all so excited for the game against FC United of Manchester at the Bowl.
‘Last weekend’s win against Preston North End highlighted the progress of the team but we are under no illusions that Saturday will be a tougher test against a team established in tier five of the English women’s football pyramid.
‘As we know, a home fixture is a rarity, so we’re hoping family, friends and supporters will get down to the Bowl and make some noise for the home team.’
Kick-off at the national stadium is 2pm.
Isle of Man squad: Becky Corkish, Caitlyn Smith, Chloe Teare, Kayleigh Greggor, Ellie Gawne, Holly Sumner, Holly Stephen, Lisa Costain, Louise Gibbins, Lula-Belle Findlay, Lydia Shaw, Milly Dawson, Pippa Wallace, Sarah Wignall, Stevie Mallon and Tia Lisy.
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