The final of the Ascot Hotel Junior Cup takes place at the Bowl this Friday evening (May 15).
Going head-to-head in the annual tournament are newly-crowed Combination One champions Ramsey against Onchan who are bidding to win the trophy for the first time in nearly a century, their last success coming in 1932-33.
Ramsey won the pair’s first meeting this season 4-2 back in September but the teams played out a 1-1 draw in December’s reverse suggesting a potentially close encounter is on the cards. Kick-off is 6.45pm.
DIVISION TWO
The race for the second promotion spot in Ardern and Druggan Division Two remains wide open after Tuesday evening’s results.
With second-placed RYCOB not in action, Castletown closed the gap with a 5-2 victory at fourth-placed Pulrose United, while Marown remain mathematically in with a chance after brushing aside Douglas and District 8-0.
The other matches saw Douglas Royal edge past champions Colby 2-1 and Malew defeated Governor’s Athletic 7-2.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.