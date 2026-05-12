Gary Flowers marked his recent 60th birthday by completing a remarkable two-wheel feat in Scotland last week.
The Onchan all-rounder rode his 350cc Triumph twin in the Pre-65 Scottish Two-Day Trial on Friday/Saturday, May 1-2, finishing 99th out of 176 with a loss of 64 marks. Fellow local Stephen Lace was 113th on 77 aboard his Triumph.
‘GF’ also managed to complete the full Scottish Six Days Trial at the first attempt on an ex-Steve Colley 300cc Montesa 4RT.
With only a single day’s rest between the two events, he held onto 262nd place on 222 marks after the opening two days, and soldiered on, battling fatigue and any amount of bumps and bruises to complete a tough six days on a loss of 644 marks in 245th position of 254 finishers.
It is thought that GF is the first local to do both events in the same year. He also aims to complete the 100th edition of the International Six Days Enduro in Portugal this October.
Juan Knight completed the full Scottish Six Days Trial for a 22nd time in 49th place on a loss of 120 marks, one fewer than multiple former Women’s World Trials Champion Emma Bristow. ‘I scraped into the top-50, guaranteeing me a 20th special first class award,’ he said.
The 51-year-old was particularly chuffed to clean the top section at Fersit on Friday where overall winner Adam Raga had his only five of the week.
Kaytlyn Adshead and Juan’s son Tom were close on marks throughout, Kaytlyn ultimately finishing 102nd on the Vertigo with a loss of 177 marks (third female).
Tom was 106th on 229, kicking himself for hitting a flag on the last section of the trial on Town Hall Brae, Fort William. He and his dad were both riding 300cc Scorpas.
Similar to Tom, Aleyn Taggart completed his third Scottish. He was 188th on 416 marks after a consistently strong week.
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