Isle of Man-born professional footballer Kieran Tierney has moved to Spanish side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan.
The international full-back was born in Douglas before moving to Scotland as a baby, prior to working his way up through the ranks at Celtic.
After winning four league titles, two Scottish FA Cups and two Scottish League Cups in a four-year spell at the SPL giants, a move to Arsenal followed in 2019.
After helping the Gunners win the FA Cup in his first season, more silverware followed in the FA Community Shield but he fell out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta and found playing time restricted in the 2022-23 season.
With one eye on the 2024 European Championships next year with Scotland, the 26-year-old has opted for a move abroad and has signed for Real Sociedad on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.
The Spanish side finished fourth in La Liga last season and will therefore be in the Champions League.