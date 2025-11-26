Laxey AFC can clinch a place in this season’s Railway Cup semi-finals with a draw this Saturday.
The Miners need only a point from their trip to Union Mills in the Canada Life Premier League to secure their spot in the annual Yuletide competition.
Leaders Corinthians, champions Peel and surprise package Onchan have already all booked their place in next month’s semi-finals, the latter in dramatic fashion with a 94th-minute penalty in a 4-4 draw at Laxey last weekend.
The Miners will go into their clash with the Millers as favourites, particularly after the latter were heavily beaten by Corinthians 0-8 last time out.
Should Laxey lose, the only other side in with a mathematical chance of qualifying are St John’s who visit Foxdale aiming to keep their slim hopes alive.
Saturday, November 29 (2pm)
Canada Life Premier League
Union Mills v Laxey
Foxdale v St John’s United
Corinthians v Braddan
Ayre United v Peel
Ramsey v DHSOB
Ardern & Druggan Ltd Division Two
Colby v Governor’s Athletic
Castletown v Douglas and District
Pulrose United v Douglas Royal
St George’s v Marown
Canada Life Combination One
Braddan v Corinthians
Peel v Ayre United
DHSOB v Ramsey
Laxey v St Mary’s
Onchan v St John’s United
Ardern & Druggan Ltd Combination Two
RYCOB v Gymns
Governor’s Athletic v Colby
Douglas and District v Castletown
Douglas Royal v Pulrose United
Michael United v St George’s
Marown v Douglas Athletic
-----------
Sunday, November 30
Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup at Bowl
Corinthians v Rushen (2.10pm)
Douglas Royal v Onchan (3.40pm)
Canada Life Women’s League
Malew v Peel (2pm)
Masters League (2pm)
Corinthians v Ayre United
Colby v Governor’s Athletic
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.