Laxey AFC can clinch a place in this season’s Railway Cup semi-finals with a draw this Saturday.

The Miners need only a point from their trip to Union Mills in the Canada Life Premier League to secure their spot in the annual Yuletide competition.

Leaders Corinthians, champions Peel and surprise package Onchan have already all booked their place in next month’s semi-finals, the latter in dramatic fashion with a 94th-minute penalty in a 4-4 draw at Laxey last weekend.

The Miners will go into their clash with the Millers as favourites, particularly after the latter were heavily beaten by Corinthians 0-8 last time out.

Should Laxey lose, the only other side in with a mathematical chance of qualifying are St John’s who visit Foxdale aiming to keep their slim hopes alive.

Saturday, November 29 (2pm)

Canada Life Premier League

Union Mills v Laxey

Foxdale v St John’s United

Corinthians v Braddan

Ayre United v Peel

Ramsey v DHSOB

Ardern & Druggan Ltd Division Two

Colby v Governor’s Athletic

Castletown v Douglas and District

Pulrose United v Douglas Royal

St George’s v Marown

Canada Life Combination One

Braddan v Corinthians

Peel v Ayre United

DHSOB v Ramsey

Laxey v St Mary’s

Onchan v St John’s United

Ardern & Druggan Ltd Combination Two

RYCOB v Gymns

Governor’s Athletic v Colby

Douglas and District v Castletown

Douglas Royal v Pulrose United

Michael United v St George’s

Marown v Douglas Athletic

-----------

Sunday, November 30

Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup at Bowl

Corinthians v Rushen (2.10pm)

Douglas Royal v Onchan (3.40pm)

Canada Life Women’s League

Malew v Peel (2pm)

Masters League (2pm)

Corinthians v Ayre United

Colby v Governor’s Athletic