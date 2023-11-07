Ayre United’s four-goal hero Danny Oram leads the way in the latest instalment of Media Isle of Man’s Team of the Week.
The Tangerines’ forward was once again at his ruthless best as he put Braddan to the sword in Andreas and took his seasonal tally to 15 goals in nine games.
Joining him in a three-pronged TotW attack are two players who also plundered four goals between them last weekend.
Lee Gale starred for Peel with his second hat-trick of the season as the westerners thrashed Union Mills 7-0, while FC Isle of Man regular Jacob Crook returned to St George’s action and helped them stun previous leaders St Mary’s 3-2 at the Bowl with a goal and an assist.
There’s a similar feel to this week’s midfield in the hypothetical XI, with Ayre and Peel players being joined by Marown’s Connor Gilbert (pictured) who ran the game in the centre of the pitch to help the Farmers collect an invaluable three points against Douglas Royal at Ballafletcher.
Joining him in midfield is Ayre’s Declan Cummins who produced an eye-catching display to ensure the Tangerines secured a comfortable win over Braddan, while Taylor Andrews maintained his recent fine form to nudge the man of the match honours at Douglas Road.
The latter’s team-mate Luke Doherty also did likewise at Douglas Road as he helped shut out Millers’ attacking talent to claim his place in a Team of the Week four-man defence.
Joining him are Adam Boyd of St George’s plus Ramsey duo Dan Smith and Dominic Parish. The latter provided another solid display at left-back to help blunt the Rushen attack during the northerners’ first win at Croit Lowey since 2014, while Smith produced a superb performance at the back alongside Jamie Corlett.
Boyd impressed in the heart of the Geordies backline as the kickstarted their season with an impressive win over St Mary’s.
Also catching the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in that match at the Bowl was Boyd’s team-mate and FC Isle of Man number one Ben Wilkinson who edged out his Mary’s counterpart Ste Collister thanks to a late wonder save which helped seal three vital points for Geordies.
Claiming the refereeing honour for the third time already this season is Liam Thomas who excelled with the whistle during the Douglas Royal v Marown clash at Ballafletcher.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Ben Wilkinson (St George’s) TotW apps: 1
Defence
Dan Smith (Ramsey) TotW apps: 1
Adam Boyd (St George’s) TotW apps: 1
Luke Doherty (Peel) TotW apps: 3
Dominic Parish (Ramsey) TotW apps: 2
Midfield
Declan Cummins (Ayre Utd) TotW apps: 1
Connor Gilbert (Marown) TotW apps: 1
Taylor Andrews (Peel) TotW apps: 2
Attack
Lee Gale (Peel) TotW apps: 5
Danny Oram (Ayre) TotW apps: 5t
Jacob Crook (St George’s ) TotW apps: 1
Referee
Liam Thomas (D. Royal v Marown ) RotW apps: 3