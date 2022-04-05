Four more debutants in Team of the Week

Ash Higginbotham (right) impressed in defence for St George’s v Ramsey last Saturday to earn his place in Team of the Week (Photo: Paul Hatton)

The 18th Team of the Week of the 2021-22 Canada Life Premier League season welcomes another four debutants into the fold.

Two of the newcomers to the hypothetical XI helped Union Mills to secure top flight safety with a fine win at home to DHSOB, a result which put them 13 points clear of bottom-of-the-table RYCOB with four games left to play.

Jordan Crawley was the star of the show for the Millers as his hat-trick helped the Garey Mooar side triumph 3-1, while 16-year-old Leo Fox made a real impression in midfield and looks like a player to keep an eye on.

Joining the latter in a three-man TotW midfield are fellow debutant Lewis Roberts of Douglas Royal and Marown’s Mikey Callister.

In a busy game, the latter moved between midfield and attack during the Crosby side’s 4-1 win away at Youthie, with Callister scoring one and forcing an own goal.

Roberts is enjoying a fine debut season for Royal and played a key role in the Whites delivering a potentially crucial blow to Rushen United’s title hopes with a 4-3 win at Ballafletcher.

Also starring in that game was Dominic McHarrie-Brennan whose excellent campaign continued with a two-goal salvo to put the Spaniards to the sword, therefore he takes his place in a three-man attack alongside the aforementioned Fox and Ayre United’s Harry Best.

The latter helped preserve the Tangerines’ unbeaten record so far this season as his excellent second-half header earned a share of the spoils for the northerners in a 1-1 draw at Peel.

That was only the second time this campaign that the Andreas side had dropped points but, coupled with Rushen’s defeat at Royal, ensured they increased their lead at the top to four points with two games in hand.

Another to impress at Douglas Road was Peel goalkeeper Owen Dawson who - along with Old Boys shot-stopper Sam Holliday - was only narrowly edged out of Team of the Week selection by St George’s youngster Ben Wilkinson who produced a string of fine saves to keep Ramsey at bay during a rare goalless draw at Glencrutchery Road.

Also shining in that match were centre-backs Ash Higginbotham and Greg Hepburn for Geordies and Ramsey respectively, therefore they duly take their places in a four-man Team of the Week defence.

Joining them in the backline are Peel’s Andrew Crennell and Marown’s Matthew McQuarrie.

The latter delivered an impressive performance at the back to help the Crosby side cement their Premier League status at Ramsey Youth Centre, while Crennell was in resilient form as he withstood heavy second half pressure from league leaders Ayre during the aforementioned 1-1 draw in the west of the island.

Claiming the refereeing honours this week - and for the fourth time in what has been an excellent season so far - is Stuart Morris who impressed in the middle of the RYCOB v Marown clash at Scoill ree Gorree.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Goalkeeper

Ben Wilkinson (St George’s) TotW apps: 1

Defence

Andy Crennell (Peel) TotW apps: 4

Greg Hepburn (Ramsey) TotW apps: 4

Ashley Higginbotham (St George’s) TotW apps: 2

Matty McQuarrie (Marown) TotW apps: 2

Midfield

Lewis Roberts (D. Royal) TotW apps: 1

Leo Fox (U. Mills) TotW apps: 1

Mikey Callister(Marown) TotW apps: 3

Attack

Harry Best (Ayre Utd) TotW apps: 3

Jordan Crawley (U. Mills) TotW apps: 1

Dominic McHarrie-Brennan (D. Royal)

TotW apps: 3

Referee