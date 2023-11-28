Two draws had left the unbeaten Miners in second behind promotion challengers Castletown on goal difference.
The opening stages of the game saw both sides looking to put together some moves, only to be met with a dogged opposition determined to win it back.
While chances were at a premium, Colby could be said to have had the better of the first part of the game as they controlled most of the possession.
Despite this, Foxdale took the lead when a throw-in was worked into the area where Jay Chatwood laid it back to Matty Cubbon on the edge of the box who placed his effort beyond the reach of Jay Gandy to make it 0-1.
It was soon 0-2 as Liam Cannan’s curled effort from a tight angle doubled Foxdale’s lead. Jay Charmer should have added a third moments later when played in by Cubbon, but his effort flashed wide.
That disappointment wouldn’t last as Charmer was soon again in behind this time after a mistake at the back from Colby.
Gandy came out to close the angle, only to wipe out his own defender, allowing Charmer to square to Chatwood who made it 0-3.
Chatwood would later link up with Charmer before the winger teed up Cubbon, but this time his effort hit the post on the way out for a goal-kick.
Colby’s best effort of the half came through Carl Hickey, but he couldn’t steer his effort goalward as the first half ended 0-3 to Foxdale.
The second half saw Foxdale end the contest entirely as a goal-kick was flicked on by Chatwood and Charlie Morrison could’ve been offside, but it wasn’t given and when he was downed in the area, a penalty was awarded which Ricky Newsham made no mistake in firing home.
Colby came back into the game and Hickey’s effort was well stopped by Stuart Fayle, before his header was cleared off the line by Morrison after a flick-on from a corner by David Caldwell.
Chatwood and Jordan Edge both had chances before the game was over, but neither man was able to add to the scoresheet.
The result leaves Foxdale back at the top of the league on goal difference, with Castletown - who are also unbeaten and won 3-2 against Gymns on Saturday – slipping to second place.
Colby are back in third but, with Onchan and Michael Utd - who host Foxdale next week - just behind them with games in hand, it will be some tale if the Moonlighters manage to win promotion from here.