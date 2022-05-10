Gale leads the way as Crawleys double up

Ryan Crawley (left) was the hat-trick hero for Rushen United against Douglas Royal in the Hospital Cup last Saturday and therefore takes his place in the latest Team of the Week (Photo: Brian Goldie)

Union Mills, Rushen United and Peel are all well represented in the latest instalment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.

The trio all safely booked their places in this weekend’s semi-finals of the Prime Plastering Hospital Cup where they will be joined by Corinthians who also have two players in the hypothetical XI.

Donning the goalkeeper gloves in the latest TotW is Adam Kinvig who shone for Rushen United during their 5-1 win over Douglas Royal at Croit, pulling off several important saves to prevent the Whites getting back into the contest.

As such, he gets the nod over his Union Mills counterpart Mason Prince who helped his side stun St George’s 5-0 at Garey Mooar.

Also impressing in that game and nullifying the Saints’ attack were Owen Quayle and Will Miller who helped the Millers became only the fourth team to prevent Geordies from finding the back of the net so far this season.

Therefore, Quayle and Miller take their places in a traditional four-man Team of the Week defence alongside Rushen’s Alex Maitland and Peel’s Andrew Crennell.

The latter had a very impressive game for the westerners - especially in the opening half - as the Douglas Road side shocked Ramsey 8-1 at Ballacloan Stadium.

Maitland again took the plaudits from Eric Clague’s playing ratings panel as he continues to settle back into the Croit Lowey side nicely following what has been an excellent season with FC Isle of Man.

While the defence may line up in a traditional manner, the remaining players adopt a slightly more cavalier approach, namely an attacking 4-2-4 formation - perhaps unsurprising given some of the high scores in the Hospital Cup quarter-finals last Saturday.

The two players chosen for the Team of the Week midfield are Peel’s Lee Gale and Corinthians’ Danny Gerrard who edged out Union Mills’ talented youngster Colm Garrity who shone against Geordies.

Gale produced an outstanding performance for the westerners as he put Ramsey to the sword with a personal four-goal haul, therefore he was subsequently named the player of the day.

Likewise, Gerrard was on the goalscoring trail for Corinthians as the Whites proved too strong for second division side Castletown at the Stadium, netting twice in a 6-2 win for the Ballafletcher side.

Also catching the eye during that game in the ancient capital was Gerrard’s team-mate Josh Ridings who helped himself to a goal in a highly impressive performance, therefore he takes his place in a four-man attack.

Joining him up front are Peel’s Paul Whitehead plus Union Mills and Rushen namesakes Jordan Crawley and Ryan Crawley respectively.

The latter (pictured) was the hat-trick hero for the Spaniards during what was a tricky game against Royal at Croit Lowey, while Whitehead did likewise with a treble for Peel against Ramsey as he continues to impress since his return from injury.

Jordan Crawley is another who is ending the season in fine form, earning his third Team of the Week appearance in a row after his two-goal salvo helped sink St George’s in the aforementioned clash at Garey Mooar.

Also performing well in that game -on what was a good day in general for the men in the middle - was Willie Cowley whose fine game resulted in him being named referee of the week.

Goalkeeper

Adam Kinvig (Rushen Utd)

Defence

Andrew Crennell (Peel)

Alex Maitland (Rushen Utd)

Owen Quayle (Union Mills)

Will Miller (Union Mills)

Midfield

Lee Gale (Peel)

Danny Gerrard (Corinthians)

Attack

Josh Ridings (Corinthians)

Jordan Crawley (U. Mills)

Ryan Crawley (Rushen Utd)

Paul Whitehead (Peel)

Referee