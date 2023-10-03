It was a high-scoring afternoon in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday, with no fewer than 40 goals being netted across the five games that went ahead.
Leading the way and continuing his fine start to the season was Dan Simpson who enjoyed another good afternoon for Corinthians, grabbing a second successive hat-trick as the Whites defeated Union Mills 8-1.
As such, he leads the line in the latest instalment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week alongside Peel’s Lee Gale who was also amongst the goals as the Sunset City side returned to winning ways with a 5-1 success in the western derby over St John’s, having a hand in most of the goals for his side.
Also impressing in that game at Douglas Royal was his team-mate Matty Woods who enjoyed another superb display and looks set to continue his consistent form from last season.
Joining him in a four-man midfield in the hypothetical XI is Laxey’s Ethan Hawley, Corinthians’ Danny Gerrard and Ayre United’s Harry Best.
Last season’s player of the year Gerrard scored twice as he helped the Whites record a remarkable victory over the Millers in the aforementioned clash at Garey Mooar, while Best was one of the Tangerines’ unsung heroes, catching the eye as Ayre clinched a hard-fought high-scoring victory at Douglas Royal.
Hawley was the outstanding performer for the Miners as he recaptured his superb form from the last campaign and helped his side brush aside Braddan 8-1.
Also impressing in that game at Glen Road was centre-back Cameron Avery who continued his good start to life as a Laxey player with a goal to earn his place in the four-man Team of the Week defence.
Slotting in alongside Avery is St Mary’s player Chris Asbridge, Corinthians’ youngster Beren Colley and Marown’s Harvey Callister.
The latter caught the eye with a dogged display for the hosts at left-back as the Crosby side nearly upset early leaders St Mary’s, while in the same game Asbridge provided another highly competent display at the back for the boys from the Bowl.
Having joined Corinthians from Laxey, Colley excelled with a solid display at the back for the Whites against Union Mills and edged out his team-mate Connor Clark for a place in the latest Team of the Week.
Donning the TotW goalkeeper gloves for the second time this season is Marown shot-stopper Nick Corlett who frustrated league leaders St Mary’s with a string of fine saves for the hosts.
Claiming the refereeing honours this week is Liam Thomas who did a fine job on his own with the whistle considering the difficult conditions at Garey Mooar during the Union Mills v Corinthians clash.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Nick Corlett (Marown) TotW apps: 2
Defence
Cameron Avery (Laxey) TotW apps: 1
Chris Asbridge (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 2
Beren Colley (Corinthians) TotW apps: 1
Harvey Callister (Marown) TotW apps: 1
Midfield
Ethan Hawley (Laxey) TotW apps: 1
Matty Woods (Peel) TotW apps: 2
Danny Gerrard (Corinthians) TotW apps: 2
Harry Best (Ayre Utd) TotW apps: 1
Attack
Lee Gale (Peel) TotW apps: 2
Dan Simpson (Corinthians) TotW apps: 2
Referee
Liam Thomas (Union Mills v Corinthians)