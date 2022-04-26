Hospital Cup special in Team of the Week

Tom Callister (right) impressed for Corinthians against Douglas Athletic in the Hospital Cup to earn his place in the latest Team of the Week (Photo: Gary Weightman) ( Gary Weightman VanninPhotos )

The latest instalment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week is a Hospital Cup special after last Saturday’s preliminary round ties.

Ayre United’s hopes of a Grand Slam were ended by Rushen United who inflicted a first defeat of the season on the Tangerines at Croit Lowey, therefore the Spaniards are well represented in the hypothetical XI.

Like several sides last weekend, the southerners welcomed back some FC Isle of Man regulars into their squads for the opening round of the Prime Plastering-sponsored competition.

One of those was Ravens goalkeeper Dean Kearns who delivered a good display in between the sticks for Ed Pepper’s men to help his side triumph 3-1 after extra-time, therefore he dons the number one jersey in the latest TotW.

Just in front of Kearns in a traditional four-man defence are Corinthians’ Tom Callister, St John’s stalwart Sam Ingham and fellow Rushen stars Scott Mason and Chris Shimmin.

Callister produced a fine attacking display for the Whites as the Ballafletcher side ruthlessly brushed aside Douglas Athletic, providing a series of fine crosses during his team’s 12-1 win over the Pinks.

Ingham led by example with a defiant display during the Division Two high-fliers’ brave display away at St George’s, restricting the former Grand Slam winners to a 3-0 scoreline.

Much like Kearns, both Mason and Shimmin were in fine fettle for Rushen in the south of the island. Mason edged fellow centre-back Alex Maitland to the plaudits, while Shimmin enjoyed a special day as he celebrated his 500th game for the Spaniards.

In the engine room in the latest Team of the Week are three players who all helped their respective clubs book their place in the first round proper.

Josh Ridings was the pick of the bunch for Corinthians as his lively performance was rewarded with a well-taken hat-trick during the aforementioned victory over DAFC.

Joining him is Marown’s Connor Gilbert and Peel’s Matty Woods. The latter provided an inspired performance in the middle of the park for the westerners and got his name on the scoresheet in a comfortable 6-1 win over Gymns in Tromode, while Gilbert was a real driving force from midfield and the architect of his team’s 5-1 success over Pulrose United.

Another Peel player to impress last Saturday was talented youngster Tomas Brown who stole the show with a hat-trick against Gymns, therefore he takes his place in a three-man attack alongside Union Mills’ Jordan Crawley and St George’s youngster Nathan Cardy.

Crawley was the star performer for the Millers as Steven Fox’s men edged past Division Two high fliers Onchan after extra-time at Garey Mooar, getting on a scoresheet in a 3-2 win.

Cardy was the pick of the bunch for the Saints as Johnny Myers’ men proved too strong for St John’s, helping himself to a brace in a 3-0 victory for the Premier League side.

Claiming the referee of the week honours was Matty Shaw who had his work cut out during the big clash between Rushen v Ayre at Croit Lowey but did well to keep the game flowing.

Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Dean Kearns (Rushen)

Defence

Tom Callister (Corinthians)

Sam Ingham (St John’s)

Scott Mason (Rushen)

Chris Shimmin (Rushen)

Midfield

Josh Ridings (Corinthians)

Conor Gilbert (Marown)

Matty Woods (Peel)

Attack

Jordan Crawley (Union Mills)

Tomas Brown (Peel)

Nathan Cardy (St George’s)

Referee