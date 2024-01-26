This picture dates back approximately 40 years to 1983 or 1984 and features the island under-14s football squad.
It looks as though it was taken at the old King George V Park Bowl.
(Standing, left to right) Kevin ‘Jake’ Clarke, Gary Corlett, ??, Nigel Corkill, Kevin Lindon, Roly Haughton, Darryl Blake, Barry Teare, Nigel Simpson, Norman Thomas (Andy and Geoff Thomas’s father).
(Front) Danny Cowin, Gary Corkish, John Palmer, Jason O’Neill, Jonathan Clarke, John Stewart and Bryan Kennaugh.
Roly Haughton, one of the original founders of the under-14s league, passed away recently. His funeral service took place at Peel Methodist Chapel on Friday, January 19, when many of his former chargers at the club wore their Peel shirts. Know the missing name? Email [email protected]