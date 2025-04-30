Isle of Man Athletics has announced a 24-strong team for the Island Games in Orkney in July.
The team has an even split of 12 male and 12 female members - in addition there will be three members of the management team and a physiotherapist.
Whilst there have been some withdrawals due to injury and cost, this looks a strong team which will challenge for honours in most disciplines.
There are two previous individual gold medallists, Regan Corrin (high jump) and Corrin Leeming (half-marathon).
There are 11 Games debutants in the team, but several of the distance runners are very experienced athletes.
They include Isle of Man women’s marathon record holder Christa Cain who could be running in three events in Orkney.
The half-marathon teams are strong, as are the relay squads.
Georgia Price has previously enjoyed success as a gymnast - winning numerous medals at the Inter-Island Games in Aland in 2023 - but this will be her Games debut as an athlete.
Island squad:
Women - Dawn Atherton (half-marathon); Christa Cain (5,000 metres, 10,000m, half-marathon); Aimee Christian (400m hurdles, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Hope Lewis (800m, 4x400m relay); Lydia Morris (200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Emily Mylchreest (half-marathon); Lucy Ormsby (400m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Meghan Pilley (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Georgia Price (Long jump, triple jump, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Jessica Schreuder (triple jump); Carla Teece (100m, 4x100m relay); Tegan Thompson (high jump).
Men - Mark Burman (half-marathon); Jordan Cain (10,000m, half-marathon); Daniel Clague (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Regan Corrin (100m, high jump, long jump, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Ryan Corrin (800m, 1,500m, 4x400m relay); Matt Davis (400m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Corrin Leeming (10,000m, half-marathon); Sam Perry (800m, 1,500m, 4x400m relay); Corbyn Schade (5,000m); Seb Sgouraditis (long jump, triple jump, 4x100m relay); Ben Sinclair (200m, 400m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Lucas Stennett (5,000m).
Manager: Petra Atchison. Assistant manager: Steve Partington. Assistant manager: Julie Stanfield. Physiotherapist: Matthew Harrison.
DAVID GRIFFITHS