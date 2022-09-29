Isle of Man FA appeals for more referees
Isle of Man Football Association is appealing for more referees after last Saturday’s Canada Life Premier League clash between DHSOB and Corinthians had to be called off because no official was available.
Several of this weekend’s fixtures had been in doubt as a result of a shortage of match officials.
But, at the time of going to press, it now looks like all games in the men’s leagues on Saturday should go ahead - weather permitting - after several auxiliary officials were drafted in to help.
The IoMFA commented: ‘An auxiliary referee is normally someone who has not taken a referee’s course but is prepared to officiate a game when no official referees can be appointed. They have the same powers as a qualified referee and can issue yellow/red cards or report any misconduct.
‘Both clubs must agree to the appointment of an auxiliary referee. If one club does not (as happened last week DHSOB v Corinthians) the game is postponed. The game cannot be played as a friendly.’
Kenny Diack has agreed to referee the DPS Ltd Division Two game between Douglas Athletic v Michael Utd, Dave Ward will officiate the Canada Life Combination One match between Rushen v St John’s, and Mark Thomas will referee both Castletown v Malew at 12pm and Colby v RYCOB at 2.30pm in DPS Ltd Combination Two.
