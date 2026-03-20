Isle of Man Football Association has signed a sponsorship deal with Appleby.
The law firm will be the official sleeve sponsor of the island’s national men’s and women’s teams.
Announcing the deal, an IoMFA spokesperson said: ‘Appleby’s support will be instrumental as our national teams push forward on their Island Games “Road to Gold 2029” campaign.’
Commenting on the sponsorship, Appleby Isle of Man partner Tom Brook added: ‘Appleby shares the ambition of achieving excellence and would love nothing more than to see both the island’s men’s and women’s national football teams having a successful Island Games campaign on home soil, hopefully playing in front of a packed out national stadium cheering them on.’
The FA has said both of the national sides will be back in action in May – further fixture information to follow.
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