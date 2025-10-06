The Isle of Man women’s football team will get to play at Guernsey’s award-winning new ‘home of football’ next summer when they take part in the second Cherry Godfrey Cup.
The Manx side will line up with the hosts, Jersey and the Isle of Wight at the £10m Victoria Park development for the tournament in the Channel Island, having won the inaugural edition of the competition last year.
Speaking about the cup, which will take place on June 26 and 27, Gary Roberts, chief executive of the Guernsey FA, said: ‘We are delighted that the Cherry Godfrey Cup 2026 will be held here at Victoria Park.
‘This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Guernsey’s new “Home of Football” facility on an inter-island stage and to welcome players, supporters and officials from across the islands.
‘We are proud to be part of a tournament that shines a light on women’s football and strengthens the sporting ties between our communities.’
Tanzy Cherry, chief operating officer of sponsor Cherry Godfrey, said: ‘We were absolutely blown away by the incredible atmosphere, talent and team spirit at the first Cherry Godfrey Cup in Jersey in 2024.
‘Seeing players, supporters and communities from across the islands come together to celebrate women’s football was really special and we can’t wait to see that same energy and passion again in 2026.
‘This tournament is about so much more than football - it’s about opportunity, pride and creating moments that will inspire future generations. We’re excited to see our islands come together once again and make the 2026 Cherry Godfrey Cup bigger and better than ever.’
Full details on fixtures, tickets and additional event information will be released in the coming months.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.