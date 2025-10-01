Former Marown, Laxey and St George’s player Sean Jackson helped Everton to retain the England Amputee Football Association's league title last weekend.
Two victories on the season’s final day on Saturday ensured the Toffees would claim the silverware and book a place in next season’s Champions League.
At the weekend the defender helped the Merseyside outfit to record victories over Portsmouth (2-0) and Newcastle (3-0) at Reaseheath College in Northwich in Cheshire.
A defeat to FA Cup winners Chelsea didn’t dampen the celebrations for the Blues.
It’s been a successful summer for the former Ballakermeen High School student who represented England at the European Amputee Football Federation Nations League in Türkiye last month.
Jackson was part of the 11-strong squad that finished third after games against the hosts, Poland and world and European champions Italy.
