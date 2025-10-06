Malew registered their first win of the Canada Life Women’s League season, beating newcomers Union Mills 14-0 at Garey Mooar on Sunday.
Leading 8-0 at the break, Ashleigh Lachenicht (4), Georgia Higgins (3), Rosabel Cardy (3), Rosena McNair (2) Abi Sutterby and an own goal were on target for the southerners.
Reigning champions Corinthians made it two wins out of two after beating Rushen United 7-0 at Ballafletcher thanks to goals from September’s under-21 Player of the Month Milly Dawson (2), Holly Stephen, Simi Skelcher-Maxwell, Lydia Shaw, Jade Burden and an own goal found the net for the Douglas outfit.
The remaining fixture scheduled for Sunday afternoon involved top-of-the-table Douglas Royal and Onchan, however, it was postponed after the Ballafletcher side couldn’t field a team.
