FC Isle of Man suffered a last-gasp defeat away at Ramsbottom United in the North West Counties Football League on Wednesday evening.
Having beaten Wythenshaw Town 2-0 in their Premier Division opener at the Bowl on Saturday, the Ravens were hoping to make it back-to-back wins when they travelled to Greater Manchester for their first away game of the 2023-24 campaign.
But the Manx side found themselves a goal down early on when Maine Walder slotted home for the hosts inside the opening three minutes. FC Isle of Man attempted to respond and went close through efforts from Dean Pinnington, Sean Doyle, Dean Leece and Jacob Crook, but it remained 1-0 to the home side at half-time.
After the interval, the Ravens continued to search for an equaliser but were thwarted by Ramsbottom goalkeeper Ryan Hamer who enjoyed a fine game.
In the 89th minute though, FCIoM grabbed a deserved equaliser when Pinnington’s fierce free-kick swerved wickedly and deceived the keeper before nestling into the back of the net to make it 1-1.
But the Ravens’ celebrations were shortlived as Ramsbottom promptly went up the other end of the pitch and snatched the win through Conal Gallagher in the 94th minute.