Fresh from lifting the 2025 Team of the Year award at a packed Villa Marina on Thursday evening, Ryan and Callum Crowe admitted the honour ranks among their proudest achievements.
The Jurby brothers were speaking moments after stepping off stage in front of a capacity crowd, having been recognised for another remarkable year in Manx motorsport.
Ryan, who partners brother Callum in the sidecar class at the Isle of Man TT, said: ‘It’s a shame we can’t have the rest of the team with us, but it means a massive amount to all of us as a team. It’s an incredible achievement.
‘You come to events like these and you look around at the pool of talent. There are runners, athletes – incredible people in all aspects of sport. It just shows what the island actually has.’
The Crowes’ latest accolade comes on the back of a sensational 2025 TT campaign.
In June, they smashed the sidecar lap record on their way to yet another TT victory, winning the first three-wheeled race of the week by more than a minute from 14-time winner Ben Birchall and new passenger Patrick Rosney.
If their on-track dominance has become expected, their humility has not wavered.
’To be able to do what we do takes a lot of training and dedication – not just from us but from the team as well,’ Ryan added. ‘It is hard work.’
Any suggestion of resting on their laurels was quickly dismissed. With fewer than 100 days until TT 2026, preparations are already well underway.
‘We’ve been putting the work in since TT last year’ Ryan revealed. ‘I’ve really just got off the boat this morning from the engineers, so that’s where I’ve been. Preparations are well underway.’
The goal, as ever, remains unchanged.
‘The hope and the plan is always the same – it’s to be on the top step again in both races,’ he said.
‘We’re in a game where we want to beat ourselves all the time. We have the best in the world in our sport and if they beat us, I’ll accept it. But as long as I can beat myself every time I go, I’m happy with that.’
For the brothers, who grew up watching their father Nick compete, success at the TT still feels surreal.
‘It’s a dream come true,’ Ryan said. ‘As kids we were massive supporters of our dad when he was doing it. For us as brothers to stand on the top step together at the TT – it still doesn’t sink in most days what you’ve done and where you’re at.
‘I love all sidecar racing – Grand Prix, road racing, short circuit – but the TT is it. If you can win here, you’re at the top of the game.’
Inevitably, the question of danger arises whenever sidecar racing is discussed. The Crowes do not shy away from that reality.
‘It’s human nature – you do think about the dangers,’ Ryan admitted. ‘But maybe that’s what separates us from being normal. We can put that to the back of our minds and get on with the job. We’re very lucky to both be driven for it.’
