FC Isle of Man were punished for missed opportunities as Prestwich Heys produced a ruthless display in front of goal, running out 5–0 winners in Greater Manchester on Saturday afternoon.
The Ravens made a bright start and almost took the lead inside two minutes when Callum Sherry met an early corner with a firm header that flew just wide.
But Heys struck with their first real opening on seven minutes. A tidy move inside the area found Alfie Belcher who created space and fired low into the far corner via the inside of the post.
Lee White denied the Ravens at his near post on 13 minutes, while Kyle Watson’s surging run teed up Dean Pinnington but he dragged his effort wide.
Pinnington remained a threat and forced Heys onto the back foot again shortly after the half-hour mark, but strong defending kept the Ravens at bay.
Rick Holden’s side continued to build pressure and were close to levelling just before half-time when Joseph Middleton’s 20-yard strike drew a full-stretch save from White.
But the Ravens were hit by a blow in first-half stoppage time as a swift Prestwich counter ended with Bryson Appleton cutting in from the right and seeing his low strike take a significant deflection before finding the net, sending the Ravens into the break 2–0 down.
The second half began in cagey fashion, with both sides cancelling each other out, but the hosts extended their lead on 57 minutes.
A loose ball in the box looped into the path of captain James Badrock who guided a header over Adam Killey to make it 3–0.
Prestwich were reduced to 10 men midway through the half when substitute Luke Mann was shown a straight red card moments after coming on, but the setback did little to change the momentum of the game.
On 79 minutes, a misplaced back pass allowed Appleton to race through and round Killey for his second of the afternoon.
The scoring was completed seven minutes from time when a scramble in the box led to the ball breaking for Luke Byron, who finished emphatically into the roof of the net.
SAM TURTON
- FC Isle of Man’s next game is this weekend when Irlam are the visitors to the Bowl on Saturday at 6pm.
That match kicks off a busy festival schedule for the Manx side, with Rick Holden’s charges back on the road three days later when they travel back to Greater Manchester to face Atherton Laburnum Rovers on Tuesday, December 9.
Then it’s back to the Bowl and a home clash with AFC Liverpool the following Saturday (December 13), following by a trip away to Glossop North End in Derbyshire seven days later on December 20 for the Ravens’ last match before Christmas.
The Manx side are then due to host Stockport Town at the national stadium in Douglas on Saturday, December 27 before beginning 2026 with another home match, this time against Chadderton on Saturday, January 3.
