Lee Gale has been named as the Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for September.
The Peel winger enjoyed an excellent start to the season for the westerners, delivering a series of fine displays to claim the first monthly accolade of the 2023-24 campaign.
Gale scored a brace on the opening day against St George’s and then followed it up with further strikes against Corinthians and St John’s to catch the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel.
As such, he garnered a total of 9.5 points for the month which saw him edge ahead of St Mary’s man Joe Bergquist and Corinthians star Dan Simpson to claim top spot in the September standings.
Bergquist has helped the Saints make a scintillating start to life back in the top flight following their promotion from DPS Ltd Division Two, including a memorable win over Gale’s reigning champions Peel to go top of the fledgling standings.
Likewise, Simpson has been in ruthless form in front of goal during the early weeks of the season, netting against Peel before scoring back-to-back hat-tricks against Marown and Union Mills.
Also impressing for Corinthians during September was his team-mate Joao Marques who gained a total of six points and therefore picked up the Young Player of the Month award for September.
Player ratings for September:
Lee Gale (Peel) 9.5 points
Joe Berquist (St Mary’s)9
Dan Simpson (Corinthians) 9
Ste Collister (St Mary’s) 7
Aaron Hawley (Rushen) 7
Shaun Kelly (Ayre) 6.5
Adam Adebiyi (St Mary’s) 6
Andy Asbridge (D Royal) 6
Chris Asbridge (St Mary’s) 6
Nick Corlett (Marown) 6
Joao Marques (Corinthians) 6
Sean Quaye (St George’s) 6
Owen Quayle (Union Mills) 6
Leading referees
Rob Slinger 79.33 average score
Liam Thomas 79
Tom Halliwell 78.5