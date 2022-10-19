Leece named Player of the Month for September
Dean Leece has been named as the Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for September.
The St John’s attacker has been in superb form for the Saints thus far this season, helping the Mullen-e-Cloie outfit defy all expectations to lead the way in the nascent stages of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.
The newly-promoted Johnners have taken to the top flight like a duck to water, winning five of their opening six games, including all three of their matches in September.
The most notable of these victories was arguably on the opening day of the season when they stunned reigning champions Ayre United 3-1, a game in which Leece helped himself to a brace to get his campaign off to a flyer.
After helping the Saints get the better of Union Mills the following week, Leece was also on target during their 3-1 win at Douglas Royal to round off a successful September.
As a result, he was named Player of the Month after impressing Eric Clague’s player ratings panel to the tune of 8.5 points.
Such was the Johnners’ strong start to the campaign that Leece’s nearest challenger was his own team-mate, Andy Chadwick.
The latter plundered a hat-trick during the aforementioned victory over Mills, one of four trebles scored already this season, on his way to garnering a healthy total of seven points for the month.
He in turn was one point ahead of Corinthians’ midfield enforcer Danny Gerrard who enjoyed a fine month for the Whites, helping the former champions claim a battling point against Peel and grabbing a goal during the Ballafletcher side’s emphatic win over Marown.
Gerrard’s highlight came against Laxey when he helped himself to a hat-trick.
Next come two players both on 5.5 points, namely Douglas Royal’s Harry Horbury and Laxey’s Tom Smith.
The latter has continued to be a key player at the back for the Miners this season, while Horbury is currently the leading keeper in the overall ratings and was also named as the Young Player of the Month for his efforts.
leading points
scorers for September:
Dean Leece (St John’s Utd) 8.5 - He is over 21 and will surely be a target for FC Isle of Man
Andrew Chadwick (St John’s Utd) 7 - One of only four hat-trick heroes this season so-far
Danny Gerrard (Corinthians) 6 - Two fine games for the Whites, back to top form
Harry Horbury (D. Royal ) 5.5 - Current top keeper, superb performance at Rushen
Tom Smith (Laxey) 5.5 - Has continued to be a key player at the back for Laxey
Dom McHarrie-Brennan
(D. Royal) 5 - Best young
player of last season,
still shows top form
Paul Whitley (Onchan) 5 -
Has made a real impression with the promoted side
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey) 5
- A real livewire, very
important to the Royals
Will Penhallurick (St John’s Utd) 5 - Could well be a key
signing for the Tynwald Hill side.
