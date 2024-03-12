The latest instalment of Media Isle of Man’s Team of the Week is an FA Cup special after the quarter-finals of the ECAP competition took place last Saturday.
Ayre United, Peel, Rushen and St Mary’s all booked their places in the semi-finals, therefore all four teams are well represented in the hypothetical XI.
St Mary’s goalkeeper Russell Dawson produced the standout performance of the day as his numerous saves proved decisive in helping the Saints overcome the spirited challenging of Division Two outfit DHSOB at Blackberry Lane.
As a result, Dawson dons the number one jersey and slots in behind a four-man defence comprising of Ramsey’s Graham Kennish. Peel’s Sam Kennaugh, Corinthians’ Darren Cain and Rushen United’s Alex Guy.
The latter delivered another fine game at left-back as he looked to press forward at every opportunity, playing a key role in the Spaniards’ hard-fought 3-1 success at Douglas Royal that went all the way to extra-time.
Cain has enjoyed an impressive season at the back for Corinthians and caught the eye once again at Andreas despite his side being on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline against in-form Ayre United.
Kennaugh and Kennish went head-to-head at Ballacloan where Ramsey and Peel locked horns, with both players impressing as the westerners edged their way into the semis with a close 2-1 victory.
Also catching the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in the latter match was Ramsey’s Matt Montgomery who used all his experience to ensure the home side remained in contention against the Canada Life Premier League leaders.
Joining him in a three-man TotW midfield are Rushen’s Matty Lamb and DHSOB’s Craig Stewart.
The latter rolled back the years as he produced a superb display in the middle against St Marys’ James Maginn, while Lamb was the standout performance in the centre of the pitch for the Spaniards who squeezed past Royal.
Leading the line in the latest Team of the Week are Joe Bergquist of St Mary’s, Peel’s Rhys Oates and Ayre’s Johnny Shields after they all impressed in last Saturday’s cup clashes.
Bergquist was once again was in fine form down the right for the Saints and proved a constant threat to the DHSOB defence.
Although still not quite back to his best following a long-term injury lay-off, Oates made a real difference after coming off the bench at half-time as he helped Peel get the better of Ramsey, while Shields’ excellent season continued as he impressed up front before moving to defence in the second half for Ayre against Corinthians.
Rob Slinger maintained his fine form with the whistle with another strong showing in the middle of the Ayre v Corinthians match and therefore claims the referee of the week honours again.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
(09/03/24)
Goalkeeper
Russ Dawson (St Mary’s)
Defence
Graham Kennish (Ramsey)
Sam Kennaugh (Peel)
Darren Cain (Corinthians)
Alex Guy (Rushen)
Midfield
Matty Lamb (Rushen)
Craig Stewart (DHSOB)
Matty Montgomery (Ramsey)
Attack
Joe Berquist (St Mary’s)
Rhys Oates (Peel)
Johnny Shields (Ayre)
Referee
Rob Slinger (Ayre v Corinthians)