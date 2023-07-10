A devastating four-goal spell within 11 second-half minutes saw the Isle of Man beat the Isle of Wight 5-0 in their final group on Monday morning.
The result sees the Manx finish as group winners meaning they qualify for the Island Games semis for a record eighth time.
The Manx pressed their English opponents early on and Rebecca Cole was presented with a glorious opportunity early on when she got the better of the IoW goalkeeper.
In the 38th minute, Cole made amends, opening the scoring for the Manx following a passage of play, Lisa Costain providing a diagonal pass, putting the current Isle of Man Women’s Player of the Year in to dink the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net.
Five minutes after the restart, the IoM got their second. Eleanor Gawne intercepted a goalkeeping clearance on her right, her initial shot was saved, but she lifted her follow up into the net at the second attempt.
Four minutes later, another attacking move saw an IoW player handle the ball in the area and the referee pointed to the spot.
Gawne duly dispatched the resulting penalty kick for her side’s third.
On 57 minutes a surging Holly Sumner run was impeded in the box and the official blew for a second penalty. This time it was Lisa Costain’s turn to score the resulting spot-kick to make it 4-0.
One minute after the hour mark, it was 5-0, when Gawne crossed from right. Tia Lisy’s header was parried by the goalkeeper and Cole reacted the quickest to score.
The remainder of the match saw a number of substitutes which included two 16 year olds, Ruby Palmer and Rishona Dykes, make their Games debut. Indeed the latter making her first senior island appearance.
All five substitutes were used so every squad player has now got valuable game time going into the semis.
Team: Kayleigh Greggor (Blae Cain 78m), Kayleigh Georgeson, Stevie Mallon, Becky Corkish (capt), Lisa Costain (Anna Shaw 63m), Tia Lisy, Louise Gibbins, Holly Sumner (Rishona Dykes 78m), Eleanor Gawne (Ruby Palmer 70m), Chloe Teare (Holly Stephen 62m) Rebecca Cole.