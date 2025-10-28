Marown Football Club have unveiled a special 75th anniversary kit to mark a major milestone in the club’s proud history.
The gold and maroon strip, which takes inspiration from kits of decades gone by, was officially launched on Saturday afternoon ahead of both the first team and combination matches against Governors Athletic.
The new design, primarily gold with bold maroon stripes, is a nostalgic nod to the Crosby club’s historic past.
Eagle-eyed football fans may notice a resemblance to Scottish side Motherwell FC, a similarity not lost on Marown chairman Neil Withers.
He explained: ‘We’ve gone for a bit of a retro feel. We had a close connection with Motherwell back in the early to mid-1980s, and if you look back at their kits, this is a bit of a throwback to one we had off them.’
It proved to be a lucky charm for both Marown sides on the weekend, the first team claimed an emphatic 5-0 win at Old Church Road, while the combination team ran out 6-1 winners at St Ninian’s High School in wet and windy conditions.
The celebrations continued later that evening, as the club hosted its annual mhelliah at the Crosby Pub, raising an impressive £3,480 towards the club and improving facilities at the Memorial Playing Fields.
Neil’s sister, club secretary Helen Withers, reflected on what the anniversary means for the Crosby community: ‘It takes a lot of effort to keep the club going.
‘It’s a real family club, our granddad Percy Kelly helped start it in 1950, and it’s great to follow in his footsteps.’
Looking ahead, Neil confirmed plans for a special reunion event next spring: ‘We’re hoping to bring together former players from across the decades for a big celebration on April 18.
‘It’ll be a proper celebration of Marown football - past, present and future.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.