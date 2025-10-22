Douglas Rugby Club visit Birkenhead Park on Saturday in Regional Two North West and have the opportunity to record their best start to a league campaign since promotion in 2016-17.
While it’s unlikely the top three will drop points, if they do then Douglas could make a bit of history at Park North Road with any points they muster.
Park didn’t have an easy time last season, relegated from Regional One North West after losing 19 from 22, and this season hasn’t started well with two wins from six.
Their home loss to North Ribblesdale sticks out, as the Yorkshiremen lost in round one at Douglas, and Park lost at Burnage while Douglas were putting Northwich to the sword last week to win four from five.
Although Sandbach are just out of reach at the top, both North Ribblesdale (at West Park St Helens this week) and Vale of Lune (at home to Burnage) are vulnerable only three points and one point respectively above Douglas in fourth.
The Douglas task will be immense, especially with skipper Blake Snell out with precautionary head injury assessment protocol plus Will Cain and Simon Hoddinott unavailable.
Harry Hewson continued his return to form in midfield against Northwich and is a certain starter alongside Josh Duncan to form a formidable partnership, but up front is where the battles are won and lost.
Liam Kirkpatrick picked up the captaincy baton last week effectively, and New Zealander Zac Wickman could be nearer a Douglas debut than originally thought.
Rob Todd may make another front-row return to arms, and Ethan Kermode can look forward to making a second start after a promising debut.
If the Douglas pack can hit peak form and results go their way, coach Phil Cringle will board the homeward flight in good fettle.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.