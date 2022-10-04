Merry Millers lead the way in Team of the Week
The latest instalment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week adopts an unusual 4-2-4 formation.
It proved to be another high-scoring day in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday, with no fewer than 36 goals being scored across the six games.
Union Mills were the biggest winners last weekend as they hammered an understrength St George’s side 10-0 at Garey Mooar, therefore they are well represented in the latest hypothetical XI.
Leading the way for the Millers was Tyler Hughes who helped himself to a hat-trick as his side outperformed the Saints, and he duly takes his place in the four-man frontline.
Joining him up front is Corinthians’ Danny Oram, Peel’s Rhys Oates and Ayre United’s Deacon Lombard-Chibnall.
The latter makes it back-to-back appearances in Team of the Week, following up his brace against Geordies seven days earlier with a hat-trick against Laxey as the Tangerines racked up their third win on the bounce.
Another player to earn successive TotW call-ups is Oates who also made it five goals in two games with a brace for Peel as the westerners proved too strong for Douglas Royalin a tight game at Ballafletcher.
On the adjacent pitch, Oram helped himself to two well-taken goals as the Whites came from behind to defeat Marown comprehensively 6-1.
Also impressing in that game was Oram’s Corinthians team-mate Tom Callister who was the star of the show as he helped the Whites continue their unbeaten start to the season and he duly takes his place in the aforementioned two-man midfield.
Joining him in the centre of the pitch is Union Mills’ Jordan Crawley who dropped into midfield against St George’s and had a superb game, pulling the strings as well as making a number of assists and grabbing a goal as he earned the player of the day plaudits.
St John’s continue to lead the way at the top of the fledgling Premier League standings thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win over title hopefuls Rushen United at Mullen-e-Cloie and, as such, two of their number feature in this week’s selection.
Both Sam Ingham and Nathan Kelly impressed against the Spaniards, playing a major role in ensuring the Saints kept the southerners at bay and therefore earning their places in a four-man TotW defence.
Joining them are Ayre’s Johnny Shields and Ramsey’s Graham Kennish who shone for their sides against Laxey and DHSOB respectively.
The latter made a highly-impressive debut for the Ramsey side - having moved from RYCOB in the summer - and marked it with a well-taken goal which proved crucial in his side’s narrow 3-2 win at Ballacloan.
Shields claims his second TotW call-up of the season so far after another accomplished performance at the back for the Tangerines to help the Andreas side move up to third in the table.
Donning the goalkeeper gloves in the latest Team of the Week is Peel’s Ryan Tate. In a match that produced two outstanding displays by the goalkeepers, Tate only just nudged out Douglas Royal’s Harry Horbury during the aforementioned clash at Ballafletcher.
Claiming the refereeing honours for the first time is Sean Goldsmith who shone with the whistle during the Corinthians v Marown clash at Ballafletcher.
Goalkeeper
Ryan Tate (Peel) TotW apps: 1
Defence
Johnny Shields (Ayre) 2
Sam Ingham (St John’s) 2
Nathan Kelly (St John’s) 1
Graham Kennish (Ramsey) 1
Midfield
Jordan Crawley (U. Mills) 1
Tom Callister (Corinthians) 2
Attack
Danny Oram (Corinthians) 1
Tyler Hughes (U. Mills) 1
Rhys Oates (Peel) 2
Deacon Lombard-Chibnall (Ayre) 2
Referee
Sean Goldsmith
(Corinthians v Marown)
