The race for promotion from Ardern and Druggan Division Two continues to rumble on after Saturday’s round of matches.
Several of the teams involved in the quest for second place – and with it a spot in next season’s Canada Life Premier League – were in action at the weekend.
RYCOB moved to within touching distance of securing promotion after defeating Castletown 3-2 at Scoill ree Gorree – ending the Mets’ hopes in the process.
Alex Crawley scored twice for the southerners to give the Stadium outfit a 2-1 lead at half-time, but a brace from Dylan Parish set up a tense finale before Dylan Bullock netted the winner in the 80th minute for Youthie.
The result leaves the northerners on 54 points having played all of their 27 league matches this season, four points ahead of third-placed Castletown who only have one game remaining.
The only side that can now deny Ramsey Youth Centre a place in the top flight next season is Marown who are eight points adrift in fourth place but still have three games left.
Dave Brew’s charges kept their promotion hopes just about alive with an emphatic 9-1 victory over Governor’s Athletic in Colby.
The Crosby side face Castletown on Tuesday evening at the Stadium knowing anything other than three points will see Youthie promoted alongside already crowned champions Colby.
Substitute Bobby Thorne led the way for the hosts with a hat-trick and was joined on the scoresheet by Alex Marley, Connor Gilbert, Rory Kerwick, Matty Redmond, Dave Reynolds and an own goal.
Not details of the Govs scorer had been received at the time of going to press.
The other game to take place in Division Two on Saturday afternoon saw Malew also record a comprehensive victory when brushing aside Douglas and District 8-1 at Clagh Vane.
Patrick Cooper, Paul Whitley and Brandon Krypner all helped themselves to braces and completing the scoring for the southerners were Ash Egan and Kieran Krypner.
Mackenzie Matthews netted the consolation strike for D&D.
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