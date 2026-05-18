The Isle of Man women’s national football team made it two wins from two in their build‑up to next month’s Cherry Godfrey Cup, coming from behind to beat FC United of Manchester 2-1 at the Bowl on Saturday.
In a rare home fixture, the Manx side produced a performance that has become something of a trademark: a slow start, an early setback and then a determined fightback to take the result late on.
FC United, currently rebuilding in the North West Regional Premier League, proved one of the toughest opponents the Isle of Man have faced.
They struck first after only nine minutes when Hannah Williams was impeded in the box. Referee Nathan Cooil pointed to the spot and Emily Walton calmly sent goalkeeper Kayleigh Greggor the wrong way, placing her penalty into the bottom‑right corner.
The game settled into an even spell of possession, with Sarah Wignall emerging as the Manx side’s most dangerous outlet. Cutting in from the left, she fired over before forcing the first save of the match on 25 minutes.
Three minutes later, the Peel forward went close again, dragging her effort narrowly wide.
Just after the half‑hour mark, FC United almost doubled their lead. A superb cross‑field pass released Williams on the left; she rounded Greggor, but right‑back Eleanor Gawne - playing this position for the first time in her career - recovered brilliantly to block the goal-bound effort. The loose ball fell to Hollie O’Neill, who drove her shot off target.
At the other end, Lisa Costain curled a shot that was saved by goalkeeper Sophie Donald, who was called into action again before the break to deny a Gawne free‑kick.
FC United threatened again early in the second half when Williams broke free but mis‑hit her shot at the crucial moment. Minutes later, the Isle of Man had another chance when Lula‑Belle Findlay fired wide.
The Manx equaliser finally arrived on 72 minutes. Wignall was fouled in the build‑up to an attack and took the resulting free‑kick herself, bending the ball around the wall and into the net.
Both Wignall and Darcy Griffin sent further free‑kicks over the bar as the Isle of Man pushed for a winner - and it came in the 88th minute.
Wignall delivered a lofted corner and Tia Lisy rose highest to head into the roof of the net, completing the turnaround.
FC United almost snatched a late equaliser when Izzy Morris curled in a free‑kick from the left, but Williams’s header drifted wide.
After the final whistle, formalities moved to the IoMFA headquarters. Chairman of island representative football, Shaun Gritton, addressed both teams, sponsors and volunteers.
Brian Thompson, managing director of the Steam Packet Company, presented the player of the match award to Wignall.
Gritton then presented a memento to FC United manager Elsie Baxter who reciprocated with a club shirt.
The Isle of Man women’s team will next be in action at the Cherry Godfrey Cup in Guernsey during the final weekend of June.
Isle of Man squad: Kayleigh Greggor, Eleanor Gawne, Louise Gibbins, Becky Corkish, Tia Lisy, Holly Sumner, Chloe Teare, Lydia Shaw, Holly Stephen, Millie Dawson, Sarah Wignall Subs used: Caitlyn Smith, Lisa Costain, Lula‑Belle Findlay, Lois Coppell, Pippa Wallis.
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