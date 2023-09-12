The 2023-24 Canada Life Women’s League football season fires into life this weekend with a full programme of fixtures on Sunday afternoon.
There will be six teams competing in the league in the new campaign, namely Castletown, Corinthians, Douglas Royal, Malew, Onchan and Peel.
Corinthians go into the season as reigning champions, having completed a memorable league and cup treble with success in the FA Cup and Floodlit Cup as well.
The Whites kick off the defence of their title with a home match against Onchan at Ballafletcher.
On the adjacent pitch at the same venue, rivals Douglas Royal entertain southsiders Malew who make the journey up to the capital from Clagh Vane.
The final game on the opening day of the new season sees Castletown head to the west coast to take on Peel at Douglas Road.