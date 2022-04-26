Peel clinch Women’s FA Cup

Peel celebrate completing in FA Cup and Women’s League double at the Bowl ( Paul Hatton )

Peel won the Women’s FA Cup for the third time in the club’s history on Sunday, defeating Douglas Royal 6-2 at the Bowl, writes Paul Hatton.

Having clocked up a comfortable 3-0 half-time lead, the westerners triumphed thanks to goals from Becky Corkish (2), Eleanor Gawne, Mica Santos, Louise Gibbins and an own goal.

The Royal response came via Holly Stephens and Rebecca Cole in the closing minutes of the game.