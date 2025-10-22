FC Isle of Man manager Rick Holden is urging his squad to take the game to opponents City of Liverpool on Saturday.
The Ravens travel to Merseyside this weekend aiming to put more daylight between themselves and the North West Counties Premier Division’s bottom two, which currently sit four points below them.
City of Liverpool are only three points ahead of the Manx in the standings, and interim manager Holden is keen to build on the performance in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with FC St Helens.
Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel this week, Holden, who took over from Paul Jones last month, said: ‘We’re going to take the game to them.
‘We're not going to be naïve defensively. That's the other part I've been pleased with so far.
‘We want a solid back for playing tennis with the opposition for the first 20 minutes - it comes in, it goes back, it comes in, it goes back.
‘We want to be uncompromising that way, but we want to be at them like we were against Litherland.
‘They weren’t happy the way we went at them all the time, and neither were St Helens on Saturday.
‘So we do that, and we have a right go.
‘Looking at the teams we’ve come across there's no one playing exceptional, top-class football out there - they're very similar to us.
‘We've just got to be better at it than them.
‘I'm looking forward to getting them back out there and repeating what we’ve done so far, only better.’
Saturday afternoon’s game at the Community Ground in Huyton kicks off at 3pm.
- A report from the weekend’s match will appear in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.