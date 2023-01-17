The latest instalment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week features no fewer than seven seasonal league debutants.
St George’s kickstarted their faltering campaign with a vital and comprehensive win over Ramsey, with two of their number rolling back the years to play crucial roles and earn their places in the latest hypothetical XI.
Sean Quaye enjoyed a fine game at the back to ensure the Saints collected all three points during their 4-0 success at Glencrutchery Road, therefore he takes his place in a four-man defence.
Slotting in alongside him is Corinthians’ Phil Kelly, Ayre’s Jamie Callister and Rushen’s Adam Kinley.
The latter produced an accomplished performance in defence as the Spaniards recorded a 4-1 victory over Union Mills to make back-to-back wins.
Kelly was in superb fettle at right-back when making his return to action during Corinthians’ goalless draw at Laxey.
Having featured in last week’s FA Cup TotW special, Callister made his league bow in the latest selection after showcasing the sort of form that helped Ayre United win the league title last season as he starred against title hopefuls Peel.
Behind the four-man defence and donning the goalkeeper gloves is Rushen’s Tony Harris who played an important part in keeping Mills at bay during the opening half, narrowly pipping Douglas Royal’s Harry Horbury.
Another Rushen player to impress Eric Clague’s player ratings panel was Cameron Dudley (pictured) who produced a fine game in midfield to helped the Spaniards control much of the match at Croit Lowey.
As such, he takes his place in a three-man midfield alongside Laxey’s Sammy Gelling and St George’s legend Chris Bass Jr.
The latter, like Quaye, rolled back the years as his brace played an instrumental role in the centre of midfield to inspire the Saints to an important win which boosts their hopes of staving off relegation.
This while Gelling provided another significant display to help Laxey collect a hard-fought point against title contenders Corinthians at Glen Road, a result which keeps the Miners sixth in the table.
Leading the line in a three-man attack in the latest Team of the Week are Harry Rothwell of St John’s, Douglas Royal’s Andy Asbridge and Ayre star Johnny Shields.
Rothwell only appeared as a second-half sub but produced a significant part in the Saints’ revival as they hit back from three goals down to salvage a point during the Friday night thriller against Royal.
Asbridge was another to impress under the floodlights at Mullen-e-Cloie as he enjoyed a fine game for the Whites, chipping in with two goals, while Shields continued his excellent form with a highly effective performance up front against Peel, grabbing a goal during the Tangerines’ 1-1 draw.
Also shining in the latter game at Douglas Road was referee Anthony Page who expertly handled what was a battling performance from both sides.
Team of the Week
Goalkeeper
Tony Harris (Rushen) TotW apps: 1
Defence
Phil Kelly (Corinthians) TotW apps:1
Jamie Callister (Ayre) TotW apps:1
Sean Quaye (St George’s) TotW apps:1
Adam Kinley (Rushen) TotW apps:1
Midfield
Cameron Dudley (Rushen) TotW apps: 2
Chris Bass Jnr (St George’s) TotW apps: 2
Sam Gelling (Laxey) TotW apps: 2
Attack
Harry Rothwell (St John’s) TotW apps: 1
Andy Asbridge (D Royal) TotW apps: 1
Johnny Shields (Ayre) TotW apps: 4
Referee
Anthony Page (Peel v Ayre Utd) RotW apps: 2