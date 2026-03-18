With the Canada Life Premier League’s top three all taking a breather from league action this Saturday, matters at the foot of the division take centre stage.
Foxdale picked up only their second point of the campaign at the weekend when they battled to a 3-3 draw with near-neighbours St John’s United.
Although they have a couple of games in hand on most, they are 11 points adrift of third-bottom Braddan who have a superior goal difference.
Dale are scheduled to host Ayre United this weekend, with the Tangerines heading to the Back of the Moon having claimed a hard-earned point from league leaders Corinthians last time out.
The prospect of DHSOB extending their current tenure in the top-flight also looks bleak, with the Blackberry Lane club eight points behind the aforementioned Swans.
But they do have games in hand on their relegation rivals from just over Summerhill Glen and could put some pressure on them with point from the visit of St John’s this weekend.
The Johnners claimed a handy three points in their mid-week win over Rushen thanks to a Joe Quayle hat-trick and the former St George’s man’s current good form should give them the edge in this one.
Braddan too will also by eyeing some valuable points this weekend when they host Union Mills at Victoria Road.
The pair drew 3-3 back in September and another high-scoring game looks on the cars this weekend.
Elsewhere, Laxey could leapfrog St Mary’s and move up to third if they defeat Ramsey at Glen Road, having won their last two games.
In Ardern and Druggan Division Two, two games are planned.
League leaders Colby can extend their advantage to 10 points if they get the better of St George’s at the Station Fields.
Second-bottom Governor’s Athletic host Pulrose United with the latter side still firmly in the mix for a top-four finish.
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