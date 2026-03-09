Only one out of three scheduled matches in the Canada Life Women’s League went ahead on Sunday.
The game in question was played at Ballafletcher and saw Douglas Royal go face-to-face with Rushen United, the Whites emerging victorious with a 5-0 win.
Caitlyn Smith established a platform early on for the hosts with a hat-trick within five minutes, giving Royal a 3-0 half-time lead.
The southerners cotinued to battle throughout but in the closing stages the Whites added two more goals.
Rebecca Cole – playing her first game back at Ballafletcher since her transfer from Peel – netted their fourth before captain Kayleigh Georgeson scored Royal’s fifth on the stroke on full-time.
- The matches involving Corinthians against Malew and Peel versus Onchan did not go ahead as the Clagh Vane side and Stadium outfit couldn’t field teams.
