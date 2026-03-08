FC Isle of Man were humbled at home on Saturday evening as promotion-chasing Atherton Laburnum Rovers secured a 1-5 win at the Bowl.
The visitors delivered a devastating early blow with three goals inside the first 15 minutes of the Premier Division clash in the North West Counties Football League.
An in-swinging Edward Jones cross that deceived Adam Killey set Atherton on their way in the very first minute of the contest, quickly followed by two close-range finishes from Thomas Romano.
Despite the frantic start, Rick Holden’s side showed composure to steady the ship and were rewarded just past the 20-minute mark when Adam Adebiyi’s hard pressing work saw him brought down for a penalty.
Kyle Watson took responsibility from the spot and scored his second goal of the season by placing it just out of the reach of visiting goalkeeper Joseph Bickerstaffe.
But the visitors refused to relent as Romano completed his hat-trick just minutes after the interval, latching onto a ball in behind and finishing with precision.
Any hopes of an FC Isle of Man fightback were finally extinguished just before the hour mark when a comedy of errors at the back allowed Joe Bacon the simplest of finishes from close range to round off the scoring and complete a 1-5 win for the visitors.
FC Isle of Man will be looking to bounce back this weekend when they host Chadderton at the Bowl on Saturday, March 14, again kicking off at 6pm.
SAM TURTON
