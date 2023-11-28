The 13th instalment of this season’s Media Isle of Man Team of the Week sees another four players make their debuts.
There’s a distinctly northern feel to the defensive line-up in the latest hypothetical XI, with two of the four-man defence coming from Ramsey and one from Ayre United.
Greg Hepburn and Graham Kennish were both in excellent form for Ramsey as the northerners proved too strong for Marown, with Kennish chipping in with two goals to earn his first TotW call-up of the campaign.
Fellow northerner Jamie Callister returned to top form with a dominant display as league leaders Ayre faced intense pressure from St Mary’s at the Bowl, laying the foundation for a come-from-behind victory for the Tangerines.
Joining the trio in the backline is Rushen United stalwart Chris Shimmin who combined well with fellow defender Scott Mason to keep out St George’s at Glencrutchery Road.
Stealing the show for Geordies in that game was goalkeeper Gareth Williams who, despite ending on the losing side, produced a number of excellent saves to deny the Spaniards an even greater margin of victory.
Also playing a key role in that aforementioned win for Ayre was Shaun Kelly who was back in the sort of form which saw him being crowned Football Writers’ Player of the Year in 2021-22, grabbing an important goal during the Tangerines’ success at the Bowl.
Joining him in a three-man Team of the Week midfield are Peel’s Lee Gale and Laxey’s Adam Mealin. The latter produced an eye-catching performance at the heart of the Miners midfield as the Glen Road side made it back-to-back wins with a 5-2 victory at home to Douglas Royal.
Gale maintained his superb form this season with another hat-trick as the westerners got the better of Braddan 5-2 at Victoria Road.
Another to impress in the latter match was Gale’s team-mate – and fellow Manx Footy Podcast guest this week – Taylor Andrews who continued to catch the eye with an excellent display on the left for the westerners, getting his name on the scoresheet in the process.
Joining Andrews in a three-man Team of the Week attack is St John’s forward Cian Brock and Ayre United’s Danny Oram.
The latter has been in ruthless form in front of goal this season and added another two against St Mary’s at the Bowl last weekend to take his tally to 17 already, while Brock was the match winner for St John’s as he grabbed both goals to help the Saints surprise Corinthians at Ballafletcher and end the Whites’ Railway Cup hopes.
Claiming the referee’s whistle in the latest TotW is Ollie Johnson who produced an excellent display during a hard-fought contest between St Mary’s v Ayre at the national stadium.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Gareth Williams (St George’s) TotW apps: 1
Defence
Greg Hepburn (Ramsey) TotW apps: 2
Jamie Callister (Ayre) TotW apps: 1
Chris Shimmin (Rushen) TotW apps: 2
Graham Kennish (Ramsey) TotW apps: 1
Midfield
Lee Gale (Peel) TotW apps: 7
Shaun Kelly (Ayre) TotW apps: 3
Adam Mealin (Laxey) TotW apps: 1
Attack
Cian Brock (St John’s) TotW apps: 2
Danny Oram (Ayre) TotW apps: 6
Taylor Andrews (Peel) TotW apps: 4
Referee
Oliver Johnson (St Mary’s v Ayre)