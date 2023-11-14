With the halfway point of the 2023-24 season fast approaching, the Canada Life Premier League is shaping up nicely.
Another five players make their debuts in the latest instalment of Media Isle of Man’s Team of the Week, while one player has now racked up no fewer than six appearances.
Donning the goalkeeper gloves in the latest hypothetical XI is St Mary’s number one Ste Collister who edged out Peel’s Owen Dawson after producing a number of fine saves to help the Saints come from behind to beat Corinthians at Ballafletcher.
Also impressing in that game was Karl Clark (pictured) who, in only his second appearance of the season, played a key role in keeping his side in the game against the Whites and therefore takes his place in a four-man Team of the Week defence.
Joining him in the backline are Rushen’s Jack Gilbert, Lewis Daly of St John’s and Peel’s Luke Doherty. The latter has proven to be the most consistent defender so far this campaign and his performance in helping his side keep a cleansheet at Ramsey has been rewarded with a fourth appearance in TotW already this season.
Daly produced a fine game at the heart of the St John’s back four to thwart Braddan’s attack and ensure the Saints claimed a potentially vital three points at Victoria Road, while former Malew defender Gilbert caught the eye as Rushen held firm to clinch an impressive victory over Laxey.
Another to earn the plaudits of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in that match was Gilbert’s fellow Spaniard Aaron Hawley whose typical workrate and endeavour – plus his 10th goal of the season - helped the southerners maintain their unbeaten record award from home.
Hawley takes his place in a three-man Team of the Week midfield alongside Corinthians’ Josh Ridings (pictured) and Peel’s Lee Gale.
The latter has been in superb form so far this season and was man of the match against Ramsey on Saturday to earn his sixth TotW appearance of the campaign, while Ridings was the pick of the Whites players on Saturday as his side lost out in a close encounter thanks to a last-minute winner.
Just missing out on a place in the XI were Douglas Royal pair Harley Jackson and Aaron Fitzmaurice who excelled against Union Mills, but their team-mate Andy Asbridge stole the show at Garey Mooar as he helped himself to a hat-trick to earn his place in a three-man Team of the Week attack.
Joining him up front are Callum Taggart of St John’s and Peel’s Paul Whitehead.
The latter netted both goals at Ballacloan on Saturday to seal a 2-0 win for his side and has now reached double figures for the season, but there was no doubting the player of the day as Taggart plundered no fewer than five goals against Braddan to rubberstamp an important victory for the Saints.
Claiming the refereeing honours this week is Darren Flanagan who impressed both sides during the Union Mills v Douglas Royal clash at Garey Mooar to earn his second call-up of the campaign.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Stephen Collister
(St Mary’s) TotW apps: 2
Defence
Jack Gilbert (Rushen)
TotW apps: 1
Lewis Daly (St John’s)
TotW apps: 1
Luke Doherty (Peel)
TotW apps: 4
Karl Clark (St Mary’s)
TotW apps: 1
Midfield
Lee Gale (Peel) TotW apps: 6
Josh Ridings (Corinthians) TotW apps:1
Aaron Hawley (Rushen)
TotW apps: 2
Attack
Callum Taggart (St John’s)
TotW apps: 1
Andy Asbridge (D Royal)
TotW apps: 2
Paul Whitehead (Peel)
TotW apps:3
Referee
Darren Flanagan (U, Mills v
D. Royal) RotW apps: 2