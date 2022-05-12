Rushen United crowned Combi One champions

The Spanish flag flies high at Croit Lowey after Rushen United clinched the Canada Life Combination One league title with a 7-2 win over Marown on Wednesday evening (Photo: Paul Hatton)

The Spanish flag was flying high in the southwest as Rushen United were crowned Combination One champions at Croit Lowey on Wednesday.

Pole-positioned Rushen had to lose to bottom-placed Marown by at least six goals in order for Peel to secure the title, but the southerners led 2-0 at the break via an own goal and a Luke Roberts strike.

Christo Loizides extended their advantage after the break with a third, before Andrew Hughes swept home the fourth and Luke Robinson made it 5-0 with a low strike.

Joe Kneale pulled a goal back for the visitors, but the Spaniards kept on pushing forward and netted a sixth when Hughes intercepted a short goal-kick and chipping over the shot-stopper.

Tom Curphey pulled another goal back from the penalty spot before Tom Collister completed the scoring with the last move of the match via a counter-attack to make it 7-2.

After the game, Isle of Man FA president Tony Mepham gave a quick speech before medals were presented by Canada Life’s Stephen Watterson and the trophy to Rushen captain Andrew Blake.

RESULTS

Wednesday, May 11:

Canada Life Combination One

Rushen United 7-2 Marown

Ascot Hotel Junior Cup quarter-finals

Ayre United 10-2 Onchan

Douglas Royal 0-3 Corinthians

Ramsey 2-5 DHSOB

St John’s 2-3 Peel a.e.t.

Combination Two

Foxdale 3-7 Malew