Rushen United crowned Combi One champions
The Spanish flag was flying high in the southwest as Rushen United were crowned Combination One champions at Croit Lowey on Wednesday.
Pole-positioned Rushen had to lose to bottom-placed Marown by at least six goals in order for Peel to secure the title, but the southerners led 2-0 at the break via an own goal and a Luke Roberts strike.
Christo Loizides extended their advantage after the break with a third, before Andrew Hughes swept home the fourth and Luke Robinson made it 5-0 with a low strike.
Joe Kneale pulled a goal back for the visitors, but the Spaniards kept on pushing forward and netted a sixth when Hughes intercepted a short goal-kick and chipping over the shot-stopper.
Tom Curphey pulled another goal back from the penalty spot before Tom Collister completed the scoring with the last move of the match via a counter-attack to make it 7-2.
After the game, Isle of Man FA president Tony Mepham gave a quick speech before medals were presented by Canada Life’s Stephen Watterson and the trophy to Rushen captain Andrew Blake.
RESULTS
Wednesday, May 11:
Canada Life Combination One
Rushen United 7-2 Marown
Ascot Hotel Junior Cup quarter-finals
Ayre United 10-2 Onchan
Douglas Royal 0-3 Corinthians
Ramsey 2-5 DHSOB
St John’s 2-3 Peel a.e.t.
Combination Two
Foxdale 3-7 Malew
Governor’s Athletic 5-4 Gymns
