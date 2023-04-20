Rushen United were presented with the Canada Life Combination One league title on Wednesday evening after beating Corinthians 7-1 at Croit Lowey.
It’s their third title in five years and 12th in total.
The Spaniards got off to the ideal start after a minute played when Jack Saxon’s swerving cross from the right found Aaron Hawley who stabbed home from close range.
On eight minutes, Corinthians equalised with a speculative, long-range shot from Nigel Moody that was hit on the half-volley.
But Rushen restored their lead on 18 minutes when Saxon again crossed from the right and, while Hawley’s header was superbly repelled by goalkeeper Jack Corran, Luke Roberts fired home the rebound.
After the break, the Croit Lowey side had the advantage of the wind on their backs but were thwarted by some poor finishing along with some excellent goalkeeping and defending from the visitors.
The resulting southern pressure told on 65 minutes when Saxon embarked on a run and his shot was parried to Roberts who again followed up to fire in the rebound.
On 69 minutes, Saxon took the ball into the opposing half and slipped a through ball to Jamie Cadwallader who fired home an angled shot to make it 4-1.
Then, 10 minutes later, Saxon got on the scoresheet, firing home a speculative free-kick.
In the closing stages, the Port Erin side fired home two goals within a minute. On 82 minutes, Cadwallader was tripped in the penalty area and converted the resulting spot-kick.
Within a minute, Cadwallader slipped a through-ball to Lochie Denham whose shot was parried and Hawley bicycle-kicked the ball home.
After the final whistle, Isle of Man Football Association president Tony Mepham gave a quick speech, thanking Canada Life for its continued sponsorship.
It was fitting that a former Rushen United player Michael Baker of Canada Life presented the trophy to the southerners and sparked the celebrations that went late into the evening at the clubhouse afterwards.
PAUL HATTON