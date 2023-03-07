The latest instalment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week features an intriguing blend of youth and experience.
On what was a dramatic day of football in the Canada Life Premier League, emerging stars such as Tyler Hughes and Ethan Hawley are joined in the hypothetical XI by the likes of St George’s stalwarts Sean Quaye and Johnny Myers.
The latter in particular caught the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel as he made a rare appearance in between the sticks for Geordies against league leaders Peel.
Indeed the stand-in Saints keeper produced a series of fine saves to frustrate his former club at Glencrutchery Road, only being beaten by an 89th-minute penalty.
Narrowly missing out on TotW was Matty Venables who also produced an excellent display in goal, again as a stand-in shot-stopper.
Ahead of Myers, Saints team-mate Quaye slots into a three-man defence after he played a big role in keeping the westerners at bay for much of the game until the final moments.
Joining him in the TotW defence are Peel’s Dan Pickering and Douglas Royal’s Stuart Foley.
The latter caught the eye at the back as the Whites claimed a hard-fought point away at Marown, while Pickering enjoyed a fine game at right-back to help Peel nudge out the Saints in the aforementioned match.
Also impressing for the Douglas Road side was Pickering’s team-mate Tomas Brown who delivered a superb display on the right side, causing Geordies real problems throughout.
He duly slots into a three-man Team of the Week midfield alongside Laxey’s Will Cowin and Marown’s Connor Gilbert.
The latter produced a fine game in midfield as the Farmers collected a vital point against Royal in their battle against relegation.
Cowin was a standout performer for the Miners as they took Rushen apart during the second half, scoring twice in a high-scoring 6-3 victory.
Also amongst the goals in that game at Glen Road were Cowin’s team-mates Ethan Hawley and Joe Walters who scored one apiece, with the latter a real handful on the right flank while Hawley continued to enhance his burgeoning reputation as a star in the making.
Joining the Miners duo in the four-man Team of the Week attack are two players who between them scored five goals last Saturday.
Leading the way was Tyler Hughes who was Union Mills’ hat-trick hero during their 5-1 win away at Onchan, while Callum Taggart was at the double for St John’s with both goals during their 1-2 win away at DHSOB.
Picking up the referee of the week honours once again was Stuart Kneen who produced another fine performance during the Marown v Douglas Royal clash in Crosby.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Johnny Myers (St George’s) TotW apps: 3
Defence
Daniel Pickering (Peel)
TotW apps: 1
Sean Quaye (St George’s)
TotW apps: 3
Stuart Foley (D. Royal)
TotW apps: 1
Midfield
Tomas Brown (Peel)
TotW apps: 1
Will Cowin (Laxey) TotW apps: 1
Connor Gilbert (Marown)
TotW apps: 1
Attack
Joe Walters (Laxey)
TotW apps: 1
Callum Taggart (St John’s)
TotW apps: 2
Ethan Hawley (Laxey)
TotW apps: 2
Tyler Hughes (U. Mills)
TotW apps: 5
Referee
Stuart Kneen (Marown v
D. Royal ) RotW apps: 3