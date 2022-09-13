Saints beat Millers as football returns

()
Manx football resumed on Monday evening when St John’s United hosted Union Mills in the Canada Life Premier League.
All of the weekend’s games were postponed in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.
But the Saints’ game was quickly rescheduled and played under the floodlights at Mullen-e-Cloie.
Having stunned reigning champions Ayre United on the opening day, the Johnners maintained their perfect start to the fledgling season with a 4-2 success over the Millers.
Full report in Thursday’s Manx Independent.
