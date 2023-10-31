The ninth edition of this season’s Media Isle of Man Team of the Week sees no fewer than seven more debutants.
Now in its third month, the 2023-24 Canada Life Premier League campaign is shaping up nicely and leading the way are Ayre United who are well represented in the latest hypothetical XI.
Jed Fisher was the match winner for the Tangerines in their hard-fought 2-1 victory at Laxey and produced an all-round excellent display on the left to earn his place in the TotW defence.
Joining him in a four-man backline are Peter Callow of St John’s, Rushen United’s Scott Mason and Josh Evans of St Mary’s.
The latter was the Saints’ best performer and added two goals for good measure as he helped the in-form side get the better of Braddan at Victoria Road, while Mason has turned in a number of fine performances in recent weeks and helped the Spaniards claim a hard-fought point at Union Mills to edge away from the relegation zone.
Callow delivered an an eye-catching display for the Johnners to ensure hosts Ramsey created only a few chances on target during the northerners’ 2-0 win at Ballacloan.
Claiming the goalkeeper jersey this week is Union Mills number one Mason Prince who was his side’s standout performer after producing a series of fine saves to thwart Rushen in the aforementioned draw at Garey Mooar.
Lining up in a four-man Team of the Week midfield are Corinthians’ Nathan Little, Ayre’s Johnny Shields, Tyrese Thompson of St Mary’s and Peel’s Taylor Andrews.
The latter was a key performer for the westerners as he scored the only hat-trick of the day in the Premier League to help the Sunset City side claim a 4-0 win over Marown, while Thompson has so far proven to be one of the finds of the season and was highly impressive against the Swans at Victoria Road.
Shields, one of Manx football’s most versatile players, provided a workman-like performance against his old club Laxey as he helped the Tangerines come from behind to claim a 2-1 win, while Little produced a lively performance to help Corinthians record a 6-1 victory over St George’s.
The star of the show in the latter game at Glencrutchery Road was his Whites team-mate Josh Cain who returned to haunt his former club with a two-goal salvo in an impressive all-round display.
Joining Cain in a two-man TotW attack is September Player of the Month Lee Gale who turned in another top-class display at Crosby to help the reigning champions continue their quest for a place in the Railway Cup.
Claiming the referee of the week honours is Ollie Johnson who produced a highly competent display during the hard-fought battle at Glen Road between Laxey and Ayre.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Mason Prince (U. Mills) TotW apps: 1st
Defence
Peter Callow (St John’s) TotW apps: 1
Scott Mason (Rushen) TotW apps: 1
Josh Evans (St Mary’s)TotW apps: 1
Jed Fisher (Ayre ) TotW apps: 1
Midfield
Nathan Little (Corinthians) TotW apps: 1
Johnny Shields (Ayre) TotW apps: 2
Tyrese Thompson (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 2
Taylor Andrews (Peel) TotW apps: 1
Attack
Lee Gale (Peel) TotW apps: 4
Josh Cain (Corinthians) TotW apps: 2
Referee
Oliver Johnson (Laxey v Ayre )RotW apps: 1