Standard Bank Offshore is celebrating the achievements of the Douglas & District FC’s junior girls teams, with the bank two years into a three-year sponsorship deal of the sides.
This season saw the club’s under-14 girls secure the league title for the second year running, an achievement made even more impressive by the fact that the team had moved up a year ahead of schedule.
The U10 girls also enjoyed a successful campaign, being crowned cup champions.
Participation across the club’s girls’ section has continued to grow significantly, with the number of players increasing from 36 to 82 in recent years.
Lee Francis, chief executive and island head at Standard Bank Isle of Man, said: ‘It has been fantastic to see the teams continue to grow and achieve such strong results this season.
‘The u14s retaining their league title and the u10s winning the cup are achievements the players, coaches and families involved should be incredibly proud of.
‘Just as importantly, the continued growth of the girls’ section shows the real enthusiasm for opportunities in football among young girls in the island.
‘We look forward to continuing our partnership with D&D and seeing the teams go from strength to strength.’
Head coach at Douglas & District Micky Corlett, added: ‘The girls have had another brilliant season, and we are incredibly proud of what they have achieved.
‘The U14s have stepped up brilliantly, and the U10s winning the cup is another fantastic moment for the club.
‘The numbers of girls’ playing and training at the club is getting bigger every year, which is brilliant to see, but that growth also brings more costs and more organisation.
‘Standard Bank Offshore’s support has made a real difference, from helping with kit to allowing us to bring the teams together in one venue at the NSC. This kind of backing means a lot to the club and helps us to keep creating a positive environment for the players.’
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